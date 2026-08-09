JENPAS UG Counselling 2026: Check last date to apply

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has activated the registartion process for JENPAS(UG)-2026 e-counselling from August 5, 2026. The last date to apply is August 10, 2026.

JENPAS UG Counselling is conducted for providing admission into B.Sc Nursing and various undergraduate paramedical courses offered by government and self-financing institutions affiliated with the West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS).

How to register for JENPAS UG counselling 2026?

Candidates can follow these broad steps:

Visit the official WBJEEB counselling portal at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in. Select the JENPAS(UG)-2026 e-counselling link. Register using the JENPAS UG application/roll number and required personal details. Enter Class 12 academic information, including total marks and subject-wise marks in English, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology, wherever applicable. Pay the non-refundable counselling registration fee of Rs 500 through the prescribed online mode. After successful registration and payment, view the institutes and courses available according to the candidate's eligibility. Fill and arrange college/course choices according to preference. WBJEEB advises candidates to select as many suitable choices as possible and recommends entering at least 20 choices. Lock the choices within the notified deadline. If a candidate fails to lock them, the last saved choices will be automatically locked after the deadline.

JENPAS UG Counselling Eligibility Criteria 2026

Candidates must have appeared for JENPAS(UG)-2026 and obtained a valid General Merit Rank (GMR) or BHA Merit Rank (BMR), as applicable. The GMR is used for nursing and allied health courses, while the BMR applies specifically to the Bachelor of Hospital Administration (BHA) course.

For B.Sc Nursing, candidates must have completed the 10+2 qualification and secured the prescribed aggregate marks. The official notification specifies 45% for General/EWS candidates and 40% for reserved-category candidates.

There are also gender-specific provisions. Only female candidates are eligible for B.Sc Nursing in government colleges, while private institutions may admit female candidates and certain specified institutions may be male-only.