JEE Main Topper 2026: Check JEE Main toppers list with marks, percentile here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main result 20206 on its official portal. It has also released the JEE Main topper 2026 list with marks and percentile along with the result for Session 1. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check the JEE Main 2026 toppers list, including All India Rank (AIR), marks, and percentile score.
The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination was conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutions, as well as eligibility for JEE Advanced 2026.
JEE Main Result 2026 link LIVE updates
Below is the list of All India Rank (AIR) holders in JEE Main 2026 Session 1. A total of 12 candidates secured the perfect percentile in the JEE Mains examination. Explore the JEE Main toppers list along with name, state, and percentile.
The percentile score in JEE Main reflects a candidate’s relative performance compared to others who appeared in the same session. It is calculated based on the normalisation process adopted by NTA to account for multiple shifts and varying difficulty levels.
A percentile close to 100 indicates top performance among all candidates.
Exam conducted by: National Testing Agency (NTA)
Exam name: Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026
Session: Session 1
Result status: Declared
Purpose: Admission to BTech, BE, and allied programmes
Top scorers will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026
Candidates can also appear for JEE Main Session 2 to improve their scores
The best of the two session scores will be considered for ranking
Qualified candidates can participate in JoSAA counselling for seat allotment
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official JEE Main website for updates related to counselling schedules, cut-off marks, and further admission processes.