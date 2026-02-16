JEE Main Result 2026 Time: NTA to release scorecard today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main result 2026 time

NTA has announced the date of JEE Main Results 2026 for now. There is no mention of the timing of JEE Main Results in this. We are trying our best to reach out to the examination authorities regarding the timing of JEE Main Results 2026 Session 1. Once released, the timing will be updated here.

How to access JEE Main session 1 results 2026?

Candidates can access the NTA JEE Main results 2026 only on the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once released, candidates need to use their valid login credentials to access the results. One must enter their application number and password to access the NTA JEE Main results 2026.

Earlier, the NTA has conducted the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination from January 21 to January 29 in a computer-based format. The exams were held each day in two shifts: 9 AM to 12 noon and 3 PM to 6 PM. Over 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main session 1 written exam.

The NTA has released JEE Main answer key 2026 and accepted the objections from all stakeholders. It will also release JEE Main final answer key 2026 along with results. Candidates must note that the result score will be calculated based on the final answer key.