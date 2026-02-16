JEE Main result 2026 declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in; download scorecard here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the exam results for the Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main) 2026 session 1. It has activated the JEE Main result 2026 link on the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has also released JEE Main final answer key 2026 along with results.

Candidates who had appeared for the written examination can access the JEE Main results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must use their application number and password to access the NTA JEE Main 2026 results. The NTA has also allowed candidates to download JEE Main scorecard 2026 along with results.

JEE Main results 2026 link

All the candidates can access the below link to land on the JEE Main results 2026 page.

Click here to check JEE Main results 2026

How to download JEE Main scorecard 2026?

Step 1: Open the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the JEE Main result link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Clicking on the link will open the JEE Main results page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as application number and password

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: Download JEE Main scorecard pdf

Step 7: Keep the hard copy of JEE Main scorecard for future need

Earlier, the NTA has released the JEE Main answer key 2026 and allowed candidates to raise objections against the same. The JEE Main 2026 results will be based on the final answer key. The entrance exam will be held for admission to undergraduate engineering (BE/BTech), architecture (BArch), and planning (BPlanning) programmes at participating institutions across the country.