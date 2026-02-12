JEE Main result 2026 date postponed; NTA to declare scores by Feb 16

Why JEE Main result 2026 date Postponed

There is no official information regarding why the JEE Main result 2026 date has been postponed. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates. Once released, the results will be available on the official JEE Main portal.

The postponement of the Session 1 results was announced through NTA’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, @NTA_Exams, at around 10:30 pm. In its update, the agency stated: “The results of the JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 will now be declared by 16th February 2026.”

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination was conducted from January 21 to January 29, 2026, across various centres in the country. Meanwhile, the Session 2 examination is scheduled to be held from April 2 to April 9, 2026.

Registration for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 is currently underway. The application window opened on February 1, 2026, and will remain active until February 25, 2026, allowing candidates to apply for the second attempt.