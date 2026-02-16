JEE Main final answer key 2026 pdf released; 9 questions dropped

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Join Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main) 2026 session 1. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can access the JEE Main final answer key 2026 on the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the official sources, a total of nine questions were dropped in the JEE Main final answer key 2026.

How to download JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF?

Step 1: Open the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find the "Final Answer Keys of JEE(Main)-2026 [Session-I] [Paper-I (B.E. / B.Tech)]" link on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the JEE Main final answer key page

Step 4: The JEE Main final answer key 2026 pdf will open

Step 5: Download and keep the hard copy of JEE Main final answer key

