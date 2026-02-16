JEE Main Cut-off 2026: Check qualifying cut-off marks, percentile here

Chennai: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 results. It has activated the JEE Main results 2026 link in the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the written exams held from January 21 to 29 can access the JEE Main scorecard 2026 along with results.

After the JEE Main exam results 2026 were declared, candidates are curious about the JEE Main cut-off marks for Paper 1 and 2. It is to be noted that NTA will release the final JEE Main cutoff 2026 percentile for all categories. However, candidates can explore the estimated cut-off trends that determine eligibility for admission to premier engineering colleges, in addition to qualifying for the JEE Advanced 2026 exam.

The JEE Main cut-off marks will be in two ways - qualifying and admission. There is a huge difference between the JEE Main qualifying marks and JEE Main cut-off marks. The NTA releases only the JEE Main qualifying cut-off percentile. The qualifying cut-off marks in the JEE Main exam are required to get eligibility to appear for the JEE Advanced 2026 exam. However, the JEE Main admission cut-off marks are required for admission to IIITs, NITs, GFTIs and other institutions.

