JEE (Main) 2026 to be conducted in two sessions: January and April

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2026 will be conducted in two sessions, January and April.
The exams will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, with applications for the first session now open on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in
According to NTA, the first session of JEE (Main) 2026 will be conducted from January 21 to 30, while the second session will take place from April 1 to 10.
Online applications for the April session will open in the last week of January.
To ensure wider access and convenience for engineering aspirants, NTA is expanding the number of exam cities and taking measures to accommodate candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD).
NTA stated that the initiative aims to “facilitate active participation of a large number of candidates” and provide “timely and accurate updates” to lakhs of aspirants across the country.
For Aadhaar-based authentication, NTA will obtain candidates’ name, date of birth, gender, photograph, and address from UIDAI.
However, details like parents’ or guardians’ names must be filled separately in the application form.
In cases of mismatch between Aadhaar details and the Class 10 marksheet, NTA will provide an option to rectify the issue during the application process.