JEE (Main) 2026 to be conducted in two sessions: January and April

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2026 will be conducted in two sessions, January and April.

The exams will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, with applications for the first session now open on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

According to NTA, the first session of JEE (Main) 2026 will be conducted from January 21 to 30, while the second session will take place from April 1 to 10.