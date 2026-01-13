JEE Main 2026 session 1 City Intimation Slip released; exams to begin Jan 21

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination, giving engineering aspirants advance information about the location of their examination centres.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can download the city intimation slip from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, by logging in with their credentials.

The city intimation slip informs candidates about the city allotted for their examination centre.

The NTA has clarified that this document is not the admit card. The official admit cards for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be issued separately in the coming days.