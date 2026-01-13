JEE Main 2026 session 1 City Intimation Slip released; exams to begin Jan 21

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination, giving engineering aspirants advance information about the location of their examination centres.
Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can download the city intimation slip from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, by logging in with their credentials.
The city intimation slip informs candidates about the city allotted for their examination centre.
The NTA has clarified that this document is not the admit card. The official admit cards for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be issued separately in the coming days.
Candidates facing difficulties while downloading or checking the city intimation slip can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or write to jeemain@nta.ac.in for assistance.
Meanwhile, the NTA has announced a revision in the examination schedule for JEE Main 2026 Session 1. The exam will now be conducted from January 21 to January 29, 2026, instead of the previously announced dates extending till January 30, thereby reducing the examination window by one day.
The results for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 are scheduled to be declared by February 12, 2026.
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 will be held from April 1 to April 10, 2026, with results expected by April 20, 2026. Registration for the second session will remain open from April 2 to April 9, 2026, with further details to be announced by the NTA.
JEE Main is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture programmes across the country.
It serves as the gateway to institutions including NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and several state and private engineering colleges, and also acts as the qualifying examination for JEE Advanced, required for admission to the IITs.
With the release of the city intimation slip, preparations for JEE Main 2026 have entered a crucial phase, and candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to admit cards and further notifications.