JEE Main 2026 schedule expected soon: All you need to know

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) releasing the tentative Class 12 and Class 10 exam dates on September 24, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main 2026 exam dates shortly.

The JEE schedule needs to be aligned with the board exams to avoid clashes, ensuring students can appear for both without conflicts. Usually, NTA releases the JEE Main dates in the last week of October or November.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and 2 timeline

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 is likely to be held in the last week of January 2026, across multiple shifts over several days. Since CBSE Class 12 exams begin on February 17, NTA will ensure that Session 1 concludes before the boards start.

The second session is expected after April 9, 2026, once the Class 12 board exams are over. According to the CBSE tentative schedule, no changes are expected in the planned timeline for either JEE Main session.

Registration details

The Session 1 application form for JEE Main 2026 is expected to be released in November 2025. Candidates will be able to apply through the official portal, which will be announced soon.

Students can choose to appear in one or both sessions. For those appearing in both, the results will be calculated based on the best scores from the two attempts.

To apply, candidates must register online, fill out the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the fee. The Session 2 application forms are likely to be released in the last week of February 2026.