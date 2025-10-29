JEE Main 2026 registration forms to be released SOON; more details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Exam Main exam 2026 Session 1 (JEE Main 2026 session 1) registration forms in October 2025.

The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format, with Session 1 to be held from January 21 to January 30, 2026 and Session 2 from April 1 to April 10, 2026.

Here are the application fees for JEE Mains 2026, based on the trend from 2025:

General/Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL)/Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) (Male): Rs 1,000

General/OBC-NCL/EWS (Female): Rs 800

Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Disabilities (PwD)/Third gender: Rs 500

Foreign candidates: USD 50

Here’s how candidates can apply for JEE Mains 2026 Session 1:

Visit jeemain.nta.ac.in once registration opens. Click “JEE Main 2026 Registration” and navigate to “New Candidate Registration.” Authenticate via Aadhaar and enter personal details. Upload photograph, signature, and certificates in prescribed format. Pay the fee online through debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

The JEE Mains exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate engineering programs in National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs).

It also acts as a qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which is required for admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).