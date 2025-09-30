JEE Main 2026 Registration Begins in October; Candidates Must Update Aadhaar, Certificates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the JEE Main 2026 registration process in October 2025.
According to an advisory issued by the NTA, the JEE Main 2026 session 1 will be held in January 2026 and and session 2 in April 2026.
In a notice released on September 29, NTA urged candidates to ensure their Aadhaar card, disability certificates (UDID), and category certificates (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) are valid and up to date before applying.
EWS (Economically Weaker Sections), SC (Scheduled Castes), ST (Scheduled Tribes), OBC-NCL (Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer)
This is to prevent errors or disqualification during the admission process.
Key details:
Aadhaar card must accurately reflect the candidate’s name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), photo, address, and father’s name.
PwD candidates should make sure their disability certificates are current and renewed if necessary.
Reserved category candidates (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) must hold valid and compliant certificates.
Students are advised to check the official websites – [nta.ac.in](https://nta.ac.in) and [jeemain.nta.nic.in](https://jeemain.nta.nic.in) – for updates and official notices.
For reference, JEE Main 2025 was held in two sessions:
January 22–30
April 2–8
Registration for that cycle began on January 2, 2025.