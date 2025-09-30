JEE Main 2026 Registration Begins in October; Candidates Must Update Aadhaar, Certificates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the JEE Main 2026 registration process in October 2025.



According to an advisory issued by the NTA, the JEE Main 2026 session 1 will be held in January 2026 and and session 2 in April 2026.

In a notice released on September 29, NTA urged candidates to ensure their Aadhaar card, disability certificates (UDID), and category certificates (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) are valid and up to date before applying.

