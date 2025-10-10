JEE Main 2026: NTA clarifies city selection won’t be affected by Aadhaar update notice

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified confusion surrounding the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2026 city selection process, following a notice issued on September 29.
The earlier notice urged candidates to verify and update key identity documents, including the Aadhaar Card, UDID Card (for persons with disabilities), and category certificates. This led to concerns that the agency might restrict students’ ability to choose their preferred exam cities.
NTA has now confirmed that the notice is unrelated to city or exam centre allotment.
“The Public Notice is not related to City/Centre Allotment in any manner,” the agency stated. Candidates will continue to select their preferred exam cities during registration, as in previous years.
Why the notice was issued
According to NTA, in past years, mismatches between documents, such as Aadhaar, Class 10 certificates, and other supporting papers, caused delays or even rejection of applications. The September 29 notice was intended to prevent such issues by advising students to update their documents well before the registration period.
Here’s how you can apply
The JEE Main 2026 January session registration will soon open on the official portal: .
Once registration process starts, aspirants can follow these steps:
Visit and click on the JEE Main January session registration link.
Fill in the application form with required details.
Upload necessary documents, including photograph and signature.
Pay the application fee and submit the form.
Save the PDF of the submitted application and take a printout for future reference.
NTA reminded candidates to rely solely on the official website for updates on JEE Main, NEET-UG, CUET-UG, and other examinations to avoid misinformation.
For any queries, students can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 / 011-6922770 or email .