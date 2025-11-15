JEE Main 2026 applications to close on THIS day: Full details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched the online application window for the Joint Entrance Exam Main 2026 (JEE Main 2026) Session 1, with registrations now open on jeemain.nta.nic.in .

Prospective candidates are required to update their Aadhaar, UDID (for PwD applicants), and category certificates before applying, as discrepancies in these documents can lead to issues during submission.

The portal went live on October 31, and both form submission and fee payment must be completed by November 27.

In a clarification issued recently, NTA confirmed that no calculators, either physical or virtual, will be allowed during the exam. The update follows a typographical error in the information bulletin that had earlier suggested the availability of a virtual calculator.

As per the updated schedule, Session 1 of JEE Main 2026 will be conducted from January 21 to 30, while Session 2 is now slated for April 2 to 9.

Candidates are urged to apply only once, as duplicate applications may lead to complications.

The JEE Main exam serves as a qualifying test for entry into undergraduate engineering, architecture and planning programmes at institutes such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs).