JEE Main 2026 application forms to be made available this month | ALL we know so far

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 will be conducted in two sessions: January 2026 (Session 1) and April 2026 (Session 2).

The exam will have two papers:

Paper 1: For admission to BE/BTech and Science programs at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs), and other participating universities/institutes. Paper 1 also serves as the eligibility test for JEE Advanced 2026, required for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).





Paper 2: For admission to B.Arch and B.Planning courses.





Some institutes may additionally use JEE Main/JEE Advanced ranks for admissions as per their own notifications.

Application process

The online application form for JEE Main 2026 (Session 1) will be available on the official NTA website in October 2025. Candidates are advised to prepare in advance to avoid last-minute issues.

NTA has urged aspirants to ensure that essential documents are updated and valid before filling the form. These include:

Aadhaar Card: Must carry the correct name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), recent photograph, address, and father’s name.





UDID Card (for PwD candidates): Should be valid and renewed if required.





Category Certificate (if applicable): Must be valid and up to date.



