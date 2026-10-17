JEE aspirant injured after classmate attacks him with toy gun in Kota

Kota: A 16-year-old JEE aspirant from Bihar was injured after his classmate, also 16, allegedly hit him on the head with the butt of a toy gun following an altercation at a leading coaching institute in Kota, police said on Saturday.
The injured student was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he remains admitted. His condition was stated to be out of danger, police said.
The incident occurred on Friday evening within the Jawahar Nagar police station limits, triggering panic at the coaching complex and prompting institute authorities to intervene. A large crowd of fellow students gathered at the spot following the assault.
Circle Inspector Mukesh Meena of Jawahar Nagar police station said both students were studying in the same class while preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). While the injured student hails from Bihar, the other student is from Uttar Pradesh.
During a verbal altercation, the student from Uttar Pradesh allegedly struck his classmate on the head with the butt of a toy gun, causing a head injury, Meena said.
The injured student lives in Kota with his mother. Based on a complaint lodged by her, police registered a case against the other minor and initiated an investigation.
The officer declined to share further details, citing the age of the students, and said the case had been registered under relevant legal provisions.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.