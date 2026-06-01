JEE Advanced result 2026 declared; Shubham Kumar secures AIR 1

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 result. It has activated the JEE Advanced results 2026 link on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The exam authority has also released JEE Advanced scorecard along with results.

Candidates who had appeared for the written exam can access JEE Advanced 2026 results with valid login credentials. One must use their roll number, date of birth and mobile number to access the JEE Advanced exam results.

How to download JEE Advanced scorecard 2026?

Step 1: Go to the official portal of JEE Advanced

Step 1: Find the link that reads 'JEE (Advanced) 2026 Results are now available'

Step 1: Follow the link to land on the JEE Advanced scorecard page

Step 1: Fill in the login credentials such as roll number, date of birth and mobile number

Step 6: Submit the details

Step 7: The JEE Advanced scorecard 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download and keep the hard copy of scorecard for future need

JEE Advanced results 2026 link

Candidates can follow the link below to access the JEE Advanced results 2026. The roll number, date of birth and mobile number are mandatory to check results.

https://cdata.jeeadv.ac.in/result2026/

JEE Advanced toppers 2026

Shubham Kumar stands tall at the first position in JEE Advanced 2026 exam with 330 marks. Kabeer Chhillar and Jatin Chahar secured the second and third ranks, respectively. Arohi Deshpande emerged as the top female candidate with CRL 77 and 280/360 marks.

The entance examination is conducted for admission to BTech programmes at IITs. A total of 1,87,389 registered candidates, of which 1,79,694 appeared for both papers. A total of 56,880 candidates qualified, including 10,107 females.