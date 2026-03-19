JD Vance links Michigan jobs push to trade, calls fuel price rise ‘temporary blip’

He also argued that recent tax changes were putting more money in consumers’ pockets and creating room for businesses to hire and invest. “The average American has actually increased their take-home pay by about $1,400,” he said, though he added that many families were still recovering from the inflation shock of the Biden years.

The vice president made a particular effort to highlight the car industry, which remains central to Michigan’s economy and is closely watched abroad because of its link to supply chains, trade flows and technology shifts. He accused the previous administration of burdening automakers with regulation and said Trump had reversed that direction.

“We believe you ought to be able to drive whatever the hell car you want in the United States of America,” Vance said, in a reference to the administration’s broader pushback against policies seen by conservatives as forcing electric vehicle adoption too quickly.