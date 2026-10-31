Jayshree Periwal School claims ISSO football championship



Mihit of Jayshree Periwal International School was adjudged Player of the Tournament for his outstanding performances throughout the competition. He also received the Man of the Match award in the final, capping an impressive tournament for himself and his team. Ebrahim Ali Khan of Prometheus School was recognised as the Top Scorer, while Dhyey P. of Navrachana International School received the Best Goalkeeper award.

In the defensive and emerging talent categories, Khushagra of Jayshree Periwal International School was named Best Defender, while Nirvinya of Chatrabhuj Narsee International School was recognised as the Emerging Player of the Tournament. The individual honours acknowledged the exceptional contributions of players across different aspects of the game.



The closing ceremony was attended by Abhishek Saraswat, Admin Head, ISSO, along with representatives of Fountainhead School, sports dignitaries and participating teams. The occasion celebrated the achievements of the winning teams and individual award recipients, with trophies and medals presented to the deserving players and schools.



Speaking on the successful conclusion of the championship, Abhishek Saraswat, Admin Head, ISSO, said, “The ISSO National U-19 Boys Football Championship showcased remarkable grit, sportsmanship and tactical ability among young footballers from across the country. The participation of 26 schools reflects the growing enthusiasm for competitive football within the international school community. At ISSO, we remain committed to creating meaningful national-level sporting opportunities for students and strengthening the sporting ecosystem. We sincerely thank Fountainhead School for their support and hospitality and congratulate all the winners, participants and coaches for making this championship a success.”