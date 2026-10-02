Javed Akhtar, Kapil Dev, Shabana Azmi headline Dehradun Lit Fest

Dehradun: Celebrated writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, former India cricket captain Kapil Dev, actor Shabana Azmi, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and authors Amish Tripathi and Manu Joseph are among the prominent speakers set to participate in the eighth edition of the Dehradun Literature Festival, to be held here at Doon International School from November 27 to 29.
This year's festival, themed "Life, Literature, and Legacy", will bring together writers, poets, actors, artists, sportspersons and changemakers for discussions spanning literature, culture, cinema, music, education and contemporary life.
The line-up also features filmmaker-singer duo of Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, along with actors Kubbra Sait, Juhi Babbar, Anup Soni, Sandhya Mridul, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Sharib Hashmi and Sayani Gupta.
The festival's central theme explores the relationship between individual experiences, literature and the ways in which ideas, stories and cultural traditions are carried across generations.
According to the organisers, the 2026 edition will also feature a strand titled "Voices for Tomorrow", connecting established literary and cultural traditions with emerging voices and examining who will shape the literature and cultural conversations of the future.
The festival will also confer three awards recognising contributions to literature and cultural conservation -- the 'Ruskin Bond Literary Awards', the 'Shivani â€“ Iron Lady of the Hills Award'and the 'Guardians of the Himalayas Award'.
"Over the years, our festival has evolved into a cultural and intellectual platform that reflects Dehradun's distinctive literary and educational identity," said Samraant Virmani, founder of the Dehradun Literature Festival.
"As we enter our ninth year, 'Life, Literature and Legacy' captures the spirit of this amazing journey, bringing together diverse voices and ideas that resonate with audiences across generations," he said.
The festival will include a marketplace featuring books, food and local products, while a specially created chaupal will host workshops, performances and informal gatherings.
Each day will conclude with a live music performance by a featured artist, the organisers said.
The literary festival will come to a close on November 29.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.