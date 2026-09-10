Japanese Language Skills Could Open Pathways to Japan: Bhrighu Academy Announces 2027 Work-and-Learn Intake

Students and graduates who have been learning Japanese may now have an opportunity to explore education, work and internship pathways in Japan. Bhrighu Academy, under Popular Group, has announced its “Work & Learn Japan Pathway” with intakes planned for April, July and October 2027.

According to the academy's announcement, candidates with JLPT N5, N4 or N3, or an equivalent level of Japanese proficiency, can apply for the programme. The initiative is positioned as more than a language-certification route, aiming to connect Japanese language learning with academic and career opportunities in Japan.