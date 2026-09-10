Japanese Language Skills Could Open Pathways to Japan: Bhrighu Academy Announces 2027 Work-and-Learn Intake

Students and graduates who have been learning Japanese may now have an opportunity to explore education, work and internship pathways in Japan. Bhrighu Academy, under Popular Group, has announced its “Work & Learn Japan Pathway” with intakes planned for April, July and October 2027.
According to the academy's announcement, candidates with JLPT N5, N4 or N3, or an equivalent level of Japanese proficiency, can apply for the programme. The initiative is positioned as more than a language-certification route, aiming to connect Japanese language learning with academic and career opportunities in Japan.
The programme highlights several components for participants, including:
Structured transition to Japan: Guidance for students looking to relocate and settle in the country.
Part-time work: Opportunities to work part-time while pursuing their learning pathway.
Internships: Exposure to industries and companies in Japan.
Language development: Opportunities to strengthen Japanese communication skills in a real-world environment.
Higher education: Access to recognised academic pathways as part of the programme.
Cultural immersion: Exposure to Japanese culture, community and everyday life.
The announcement states that the pathway is open to:
Passed-out graduates
Final-year students
Pre-final-year students
Candidates holding JLPT N5 to N3, or an equivalent qualification
The academy has also indicated that seats are limited and applications will close soon.
The initiative comes at a time when Japanese language proficiency is increasingly being explored by Indian students as a potential route towards higher education and employment opportunities in Japan. However, students considering such programmes should carefully verify the specific course, institution, internship arrangements, work permissions, costs, visa requirements and employment terms before applying.
Bhrighu Academy has provided its website and registration QR code in the announcement for interested candidates to check eligibility and explore the available pathway.