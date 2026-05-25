India to host Japanese Foreign Minister for Quad talks

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is set to arrive in India for a two-day visit to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting. He is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, as per an official release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

According to the MEA, FM Motegi will land in New Delhi today and later in the evening meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House.

On Tuesday, he will participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meet and deliver joint press statements.

Later on Tuesday, FM Motegi will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Seva Teerth.

In a major diplomatic deployment matching the regional focus, India is gearing up to host the foreign ministers of the Quad nations in the national capital to deliberate on the evolving security matrix of the Indo-Pacific and the escalating friction points across West Asia. The high-level congregation of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue--bringing together India, the United States, Australia, and Japan--is locked in for May 26 under the chairmanship of External Affairs Minister Jaishankar.

At the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Foreign Minister of Australia, Penny Wong; the Foreign Minister of Japan, Toshimitsu Motegi; and the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, will participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting.

In keeping with the Quad vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the Ministers will build on discussions held in Washington, DC on 1 July 2025. They will exchange views on advancing Quad cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern.

(ANI)