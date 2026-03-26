Japanese firm explores language teaching collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh University

Itanagar: A Tokyo-based educational and employment services firm visited Arunachal Pradesh University on Wednesday to explore the feasibility of introducing teaching Japanese language at the institution that would enhance global employment opportunities for students.
A delegation met the university Registrar, Narmi Darang, to discuss potential collaboration and the scope of starting Japanese language courses at the university, a statement said.
Besides local coordinator Nuyi Yirang, the delegation included Kazuki Maekoba, the chief operating officer of the firm Job is Well, and Mansi Yogesh Naik, the chief executive officer and managing director of the company's India unit.
During the meeting, the representatives briefed the registrar about the company's mission and operations, highlighting its focus on preparing Indian candidates for employment in Japan's caregiving sector.
The company provides end-to-end support, including awareness programmes, intensive Japanese language training, examination preparation, workplace readiness coaching and post-arrival assistance for candidates employed in Japan.
Through its Indian subsidiary, the organisation has developed an in-house training curriculum that integrates Japanese language learning with personality development and training on Japanese workplace culture.
The programme is delivered by both Indian trainers and native Japanese instructors.
The delegation emphasised that introducing Japanese language teaching at Arunachal Pradesh University could equip students with valuable professional skills while opening pathways to stable employment opportunities in Japan.
The company has already established partnerships with several colleges and training institutes across India and views the university as a potential partner to expand its educational outreach in the northeast.
Registrar Darang responded positively to the proposal, acknowledging potential benefits such an initiative could bring to the university and its students.
He, however, observed that the introduction of a new academic programme would require formal approval from the state government and the education department.
"If the government gives its approval, the university will make every effort to develop and operationalise Japanese language teaching," Darang said, adding that the institution remains open to innovative academic collaborations.
He also advised the company to approach the state government and the Education Department to obtain the necessary approvals, assuring that the university would be ready to collaborate once official clearance is received.
The delegation appreciated the positive response from the university and expressed willingness to pursue the required approvals with the state authorities.
The company also indicated its readiness to assist in developing curriculum, training faculty and establishing quality assurance mechanisms if the programme receives official sanction.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.