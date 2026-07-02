Japanese companies eye multi-billion-dollar investments in India

In a post on X, Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki, who arrived in New Delhi along with PM Takaichi, noted that over 150 companies will be participating in the Japan-India Economic Forum. In the post, Masanao added a report by Japanese newspaper The Yomiuri Shimbun, which noted that these initiatives, valued at approximately 2 trillion yen on the Japanese side, aim to deepen their footprint in India.