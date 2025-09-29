Japan steps up efforts to draw Indian students and professionals

The Japanese government is intensifying efforts to attract more Indian students and job-seekers, positioning itself as a serious alternative to destinations like the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, and Germany.

To encourage more enrolments, Japan is offering the MEXT (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology) Scholarship, which significantly reduces the financial burden on international students, including those from India, as per a report by The Hindu.

Among the top institutions, the University of Tokyo is widely regarded for its programmes in Electrical, Civil, Mechanical, and Chemical Engineering. The institution also holds the distinction of producing several Fortune 500 CEOs, second only to Harvard in 2011.

Kyoto University, another leading name, is known globally for research, counting 13 Nobel Prize winners among its alumni. It is particularly strong in Environmental, Nuclear, Materials Science, and Energy Engineering.

Challenges and perceptions

One of the biggest hurdles for Indian students has been the language barrier. While knowledge of Japanese is essential for day-to-day life, in recent years, universities have begun offering full English-taught programmes, making studying in Japan more accessible.

The rigid curriculum structure in Japanese universities, however, leaves limited room for experimentation, something that Indian students often cite as a drawback, added The Hindu.

Safety is another point of concern. Although Japan is one of the safest countries globally in terms of crime, worries persist among parents about natural disasters such as earthquakes and tsunamis, despite evidence that preparedness and resilience measures are strong.

As of May 2024, only around 1,600 Indian students were enrolled in Japanese institutions, a small fraction compared to other countries. Despite its strong reputation for discipline, innovation, and academic excellence, Japan is still not among the top choices for Indians pursuing higher education abroad.