Japan set to welcome first female prime minister Sanae Takaichi

Japan is poised to appoint its first woman prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, on Tuesday, following her selection as head of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on October 4. Parliament is expected to confirm her appointment in the afternoon, with Takaichi formally taking office after meeting the emperor. The former heavy metal drummer will lead a minority government, becoming Japan’s fifth premier in as many years, reported AP.

New coalition with Japan Innovation Party

After the Komeito party ended its coalition with the LDP on October 10, citing discomfort with Takaichi’s conservative views and an LDP slush fund scandal, Takaichi forged an 11th-hour alliance with the reformist, right-leaning Japan Innovation Party (JIP) on Monday evening. The JIP advocates for policies such as lowering the consumption tax rate on food to zero, abolishing corporate and organisational donations, and reducing the number of MPs.

Policy priorities and economic vision

Takaichi pledged to “make Japan's economy stronger, and reshape Japan as a country that can be responsible for future generations.” Her past support for aggressive monetary easing and expanded government spending, reminiscent of “Abenomics” under former premier Shinzo Abe, has already boosted Japanese stocks to record highs, despite her tempering these positions during the LDP leadership contest.

Gender representation and women’s issues

Takaichi, inspired by Margaret Thatcher, has promised a cabinet with “Nordic” levels of female representation, a significant increase from the two women in outgoing premier Shigeru Ishiba’s cabinet. Potential appointees include Satsuki Katayama for finance and Kimi Onoda as economic security minister, according to local media.

Despite Japan’s low ranking (118 out of 148) in the World Economic Forum’s 2025 Global Gender Gap Report, Takaichi aims to raise awareness about women’s health struggles, drawing from her own experience with menopause. However, she opposes revising a 19th-century law requiring married couples to share the same surname and supports male-only imperial succession.

Foreign policy and security challenges

Takaichi, known as a China hawk, has previously stated that “Japan is completely looked down on by China” and that Tokyo must “address the security threat” posed by Beijing. However, she recently moderated her rhetoric and skipped a festival at the Yasukuni shrine, which honours Japan’s war dead, despite being a regular visitor in the past.

With a scheduled visit from US President Donald Trump next week, Takaichi faces pressure to resolve details of a US-Japan trade deal, alongside Trump’s calls for Japan to halt Russian energy imports and increase defence spending. Nara pensioner Satoshi Sakamoto, 73, expressed hope that she would be “a Prime Minister who can clearly say ‘No’ when needed.”

Domestic and political challenges

Leading a minority government, Takaichi’s coalition will require support from other parties to pass legislation, a challenge compounded by the LDP’s declining popularity and recent poor election results that led to Ishiba’s exit. Smaller parties like the populist Sanseito, which labels immigration a “silent invasion,” are gaining traction. Takaichi must also address Japan’s declining population and stagnant economy while restoring the LDP’s electoral fortunes.