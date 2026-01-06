Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to visit India later this month

New Delhi: Toshimitsu Motegi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, is set to visit India later this month, sources told ANI. The visit comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting in November on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa. Japan had underlined its commitment to deepen cooperation with India in critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors and artificial intelligence, during a bilateral meeting between the two leaders.



According to a statement issued by the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the meeting began at 1:40 pm local time and lasted for about 35 minutes. At the outset, Prime Minister Modi offered his heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Takaichi on her assumption of office and expressed his pleasure at the opportunity to hold a face-to-face meeting.

