Japan records 16% increase in US study abroad participation; see the top 10 destinations students choose

Japan is rapidly emerging as a preferred destination for American students studying abroad.
The latest Open Doors survey reports a 15.9% increase in US student participation in academic programmes in Japan, indicating rising interest in the country’s universities, culture and specialised learning opportunities.
However, Europe continues to dominate the global study abroad landscape. Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom host tens of thousands of American students each year, while smaller but fast-growing destinations such as Ireland, Greece and Australia are gaining popularity among those seeking a mix of travel, cultural immersion and academics.
Whether for language learning, STEM courses or cultural exposure, the study abroad map is clearly expanding.
Top Destinations for US Students
Japan shows strong growth among US students
Japan saw the fastest growth among the top 10 destinations, with student numbers rising from 9,678 in 2022/23 to 11,217 in 2023/24. The increase is driven by interest in language, business and STEM programmes.
European destinations continue to attract students
Italy leads with 45,067 students, a 7.7% increase from the previous year. Spain follows with 36,826 students, up 12.8%, while the United Kingdom hosted 36,450 students, a 4.1% rise. France saw a slight decline of 2.1%, with 16,740 students.
Ireland and Germany experienced steady growth, while Greece hosted 6,782 students, up 12.9%. Australia welcomed 6,509 students, a 6.1% increase, and Costa Rica recorded a 7.4% decline, with 6,070 students.
Trends in US study abroad participation
The data shows that although Europe remains the most popular region, Asian destinations like Japan are gaining traction. American students are increasingly exploring diverse academic and cultural experiences, from short-term programmes to semester-long studies.
The 2025 Open Doors report highlights a dynamic landscape, where traditional favourites continue to thrive, while emerging destinations offer fresh opportunities for US students seeking academic credit abroad.