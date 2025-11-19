Japan records 16% increase in US study abroad participation; see the top 10 destinations students choose

Japan is rapidly emerging as a preferred destination for American students studying abroad.

The latest Open Doors survey reports a 15.9% increase in US student participation in academic programmes in Japan, indicating rising interest in the country’s universities, culture and specialised learning opportunities.

However, Europe continues to dominate the global study abroad landscape. Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom host tens of thousands of American students each year, while smaller but fast-growing destinations such as Ireland, Greece and Australia are gaining popularity among those seeking a mix of travel, cultural immersion and academics.

Whether for language learning, STEM courses or cultural exposure, the study abroad map is clearly expanding.