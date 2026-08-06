Jana Sena MP seeks two more AIIMS for Andhra Pradesh

The Rajya Sabha MP stated that precedent exists for multiple AIIMS in a single state/UT. The Government of India has already sanctioned more than one AIIMS in certain States/Union Territories based on geographical and healthcare requirements. For example, Jammu & Kashmir has AIIMS Vijaypur (Jammu) and AIIMS Awantipora (Kashmir). Bihar has AIIMS Patna and AIIMS Darbhanga.