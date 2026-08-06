Jana Sena MP seeks two more AIIMS for Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Aug 6 (IANS): Jana Sena MP, Lingamaneni Ramesh, has urged the Centre to sanction two All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-level institutions for Andhra Pradesh.
In a letter to Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, the Rajya Sabha MP sought his intervention for strengthening tertiary healthcare infrastructure in the State.
He sought two AIIMS-level institutions, one each in Rayalaseema and North Coastal Andhra (Uttarandhra); and expansion of AIIMS Mangalagiri by establishing additional super-specialty departments, advanced research centres and increasing its institutional capacity.
The MP wrote that he was making the request in view of the healthcare requirements of the reorganised State of Andhra Pradesh, regional healthcare disparities and the need to provide equitable access to world-class medical care.
He noted that the Government of India, under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), established AIIMS Mangalagiri after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. AIIMS Mangalagiri has rapidly emerged as a premier institution providing quality tertiary healthcare, medical education and research to lakhs of patients from Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring States.
AIIMS Mangalagiri was approved in 2015 under PMSSY and has steadily expanded its academic and clinical services. "However, one AIIMS is insufficient for a geographically large State with nearly five crore population spread across three distinct regions—Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra," the MP wrote.
He mentioned that at present, AIIMS Mangalagiri primarily serves the central coastal region. Patients from districts in Rayalaseema often travel several hundred kilometres for advanced medical care.
Similarly, people from North Coastal Andhra continue to depend upon Visakhapatnam and often travel outside the region for highly specialised treatment. Travel during medical emergencies significantly impacts patient outcomes, particularly in cases involving cardiac emergencies, trauma, stroke, organ transplantation, pediatric super-specialty care, oncology, Neurosciences and advanced critical care.
Ramesh wrote that establishing AIIMS institutions in these two underserved regions would substantially improve timely access to life-saving healthcare. He stated that the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh resulted in considerable institutional redistribution. Recognising these special circumstances, the Government of India established AIIMS Mangalagiri as part of the commitments made to the reorganised State.
However, healthcare demand has increased manifold over the last decade. The reorganised State now requires a broader network of premier national institutions to ensure balanced regional development.
The Rajya Sabha MP stated that precedent exists for multiple AIIMS in a single state/UT. The Government of India has already sanctioned more than one AIIMS in certain States/Union Territories based on geographical and healthcare requirements. For example, Jammu & Kashmir has AIIMS Vijaypur (Jammu) and AIIMS Awantipora (Kashmir). Bihar has AIIMS Patna and AIIMS Darbhanga.
Similarly, Andhra Pradesh also deserves multiple AIIMS institutions considering its geographical spread, population distribution and regional healthcare needs, he added.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.