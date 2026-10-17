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Jamui school securing 2nd rank in country, matter of pride for Bihar: CM Samrat

The school secured the second position nationally under the category of Government Residential Schools in the prestigious C-Fore School Rankings 2026.
Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary
Bihar CM Samrat ChoudharyPic: ANI
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Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday congratulated the students and teachers of Jamui's Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya after the school recently secured second rank nationally in the C-Fore School Ranking 2026.

The school secured the second position nationally under the category of Government Residential Schools in the prestigious C-Fore School Rankings 2026. While Motilal Nehru School of Sports secured the first spot, Oak Grove School stood third.

"Jamui's Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya securing the second rank nationally in the C-Fore School Ranking 2026 is a matter of pride for Bihar's talent and academic excellence," Choudhary wrote in a post on X.

He said that the state government's resolve to take Bihar's education system to new heights continues unabated.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.

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