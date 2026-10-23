Jamnagar’s ITRA strengthens Ayurveda’s global reach through education, research and wellness

Jamnagar: Gujarat’s Jamnagar is strengthening its position as a centre for Ayurvedic education, research and wellness, with the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) attracting international students and patients seeking traditional Indian healthcare practices.

Recognised as an Institute of National Importance, ITRA offers specialised Ayurvedic treatments, including Panchakarma and rejuvenation therapies, while providing opportunities for education and research. Students from countries such as Russia and Japan are studying Ayurveda at the institute, with some exploring how its traditional knowledge and treatment methods can be applied in their home countries.

Dr. Nanya Zaitan, a student from Russia, said Ayurveda offers scope for educating patients about the properties of everyday foods and their potential role in maintaining health. She emphasised that greater awareness of dietary practices could help people make informed choices about their well-being.