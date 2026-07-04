Sudden Tawi river surge traps 4 children during monsoon outing

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 4 (ANI): Jammu Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Saturday rescued four children who were stranded in the River Tawi near Peer Kho Temple following a sudden rise in the water level.

A distress call was received at the Police Control Room (PCR) stating that four children, who had gone to bathe in the river, were trapped following an unexpected sudden rise in the water level.

Acting promptly on the information, senior police officers, along with the SDPO City North, SHO Pacca Danga Police Station and the SDRF team, rushed to the spot and carried out a coordinated rescue operation. All four children were rescued safely without any injuries.

The timely intervention and seamless coordination between Jammu Police and SDRF averted a potential tragedy and ensured the safety of the children.

Following the rescue, the SDPO City North appealed to the public through a public announcement system to stay away from the banks of the River Tawi, particularly during periods of fluctuating water levels. Parents were also advised to ensure that children do not venture near the river due to the risk posed by sudden surges in water levels.

Jammu Police also urged people to exercise caution near rivers and other water bodies during the monsoon season and to immediately report any emergency to the Police Control Room or the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the Ramnagar-Udhampur road near Kaugha was closed to traffic on Saturday morning after heavy rainfall triggered a major landslide in the region, leaving the route blocked for commuters.

Local authorities reached the spot soon after the incident and confirmed that a debris removal machine has been deployed to clear large boulders from the road and restore movement.