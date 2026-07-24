Jammu and Kashmir to unveil logo for first International Film Festival

Srinagar, July 24 (IANS): Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah is set to mark a new milestone in the cultural and creative sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday when he will unveil the logo of the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026.
The logo unveiling ceremony will be held at the Royal Springs Golf Course, Srinagar, at 5.30 p.m. today marking the formal beginning of preparations for the prestigious film festival.
The International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir aims to provide a global platform for film-makers, artistes, and creative professionals while showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage, scenic landscapes and diverse storytelling traditions.
The festival is expected to attract film-makers from across India and abroad, promoting Jammu and Kashmir as an emerging destination for cinema, art and creative industries.
Officials said the initiative will help strengthen the local film ecosystem by encouraging film production, tourism and employment opportunities for youth associated with the creative sector.
The unveiling event is likely to be attended by senior government officials, members of the film fraternity and other stakeholders. With the launch of IFFJK 2026, Jammu and Kashmir is taking a significant step towards establishing itself on the international cinematic map.
The inaugural International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK 2026) will take place from September 7 to 10, 2026, primarily at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.
The festival will continue from September 7 to 10 (with events spanning up to September 11 in broader coordination).
The Main Venue is SKICC, Srinagar, alongside open-air screenings and events planned across various tourist destinations.
Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), J&K, in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) are the organisers.
Global entries for competitions (Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor Male/Female) opened on July 1 and run through July 31, 2026, via platforms like FilmFreeway.
The festival will feature international competitions, Indian cinema sections, documentaries, short films, student films, animation, and regional cinema.
Related activities will include industry forums, technical workshops, and cultural programs designed to re-establish Jammu and Kashmir's historic connection with the cinematic world.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.