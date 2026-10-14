Jammu and Kashmir school timings changed in view of onset of cold weather

New Delhi: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has decided to change the timings of schools. The decision was taken in view of the onset of cold weather. It has also released an official notice regardinging the change of school timings.

According to an order issued by the Director School Education Kashmir, all the schools within Srinagar Municipal Corporation limits will now operate from 10 am to 3.30 pm. It also said that schools outside the Srinagar municipal limits and in other districts of the valley shall function from 10.30 am to 4.00 pm.

The government has reviewd the ongoing conditions and changed the timings. This is going to impact the day shortening and cold weather following snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir and rainfall in the plains over the past two days.

Students and parents are advised to reach the school administration for more details regarding the change of school timings. It is also advised to keep visting the official portal of Director School Education Kashmir for latest updates.