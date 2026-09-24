Jammu and Kashmir has 145 govt colleges, but no consolidated graduate employability data

Jammu and Kashmir has 145 government degree colleges producing around 25,000 to 30,000 graduates every year, but the government does not have consolidated data on their employability.

The figure was disclosed in a written reply to a question raised by MLA Arjun Singh. Singh had asked the Higher Education Department about the employability of graduates from various courses offered by degree colleges, universities and Cluster University of Jammu and Kashmir during the academic years 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26.

“The Higher Education Department has 145 Government Degree Colleges across J&K, which collectively produce approximately 25,000-30,000 graduates every year,” the Minister-in-Charge, Higher Education Department, said in the reply.

However, the government said it does not have consolidated course-wise employability data for graduates from government degree colleges, universities and Cluster University in a standardised form.

“The employability of graduates varies across courses and institutions and is also dependent upon further education, competitive examinations, skill acquisition and employment opportunities in the relevant sectors,” the government said.

The department also said there is currently no formal mechanism to measure graduate employment outcomes.

“No formal comprehensive assessment or survey mechanism was in place at present to systematically evaluate graduate placement rates, average salary package or sector wise absorption of graduates,” the reply said.

The Higher Education Department said it is currently assessing employment outcomes through placement calls, career counselling and institutional-level tracking.

“Steps are being taken to strengthen systematic alumni and employment outcome tracking in line with NEP 2020,” it said.

The response also pointed to declining enrolment across a number of government degree colleges. The government said the decline was particularly visible in colleges located in rural and remote areas.

A committee constituted to review the issue has recommended “a comprehensive programme-wise review of enrolment in all GDCs” and discussed adopting a cluster-based academic model.

The government said the committee is also examining new programmes linked to employment opportunities and future workforce requirements. These include artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity and remote sensing in selected colleges, around Jammu and Srinagar where the required infrastructure and faculty can be developed.