Jammu and Kashmir FDA bans the sale of junk food within a 50-metre radius of all school campuses

Srinagar, Aug 27 (IANS): The Jammu and Kashmir Food and Drug Administration (FDA) directed on Thursday that no junk food should be sold within 50 metres of schools in the Union Territory, officials said.
Officials added that the FDA has directed the School Education Department to strictly implement food safety regulations in all government and private schools, including a ban on the sale of junk food within school premises and within 50 metres of school gates.
In a communication to the Directors of School Education, the FDA said the Food Safety and Standards (Safe Food and Balanced Diets for Children in School) Regulations, 2020, must be effectively implemented to ensure safe, hygienic and nutritionally balanced food for school children.
Under the regulations, schools must ensure that food products high in saturated fat, trans-fat, added sugar or sodium are not sold or offered within school premises.
The restrictions also extend to an area within 50 metres of the school gate in any direction, where the sale, marketing or advertising of such food products to schoolchildren is prohibited.
The FDA has also directed that school authorities or food business operators running food services on school campuses must be registered or licensed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and comply with prescribed sanitary and hygienic requirements.
Such food facilities are also required to have Food Safety Display Boards and Food Safety Supervisors, wherever applicable.
The regulations further require schools to designate meal times to encourage healthy eating habits among children and provide safe drinking water free of cost to all students.
School authorities, including principals and headmasters along with the bodies responsible for management of the institutions, have been tasked with ensuring regular inspection of food premises and monitoring the quality, safety and hygiene of food served to students.
The FDA has also said that schools may appoint a Health and Wellness Ambassador or constitute a Health and Wellness team to act as a nodal mechanism for monitoring the availability of safe, balanced and hygienic food.
The FDA has accordingly called upon the School Education Department and school authorities to ensure strict compliance with the regulations across Jammu and Kashmir.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.