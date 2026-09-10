Jammu and Kashmir CM terms protests over Valley staff quarters an unnecessary trend

Srinagar, Sept 10 (IANS): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Thursday that no Kashmiri Pandit employee doing duties in the Valley under the Prime Minister's package for migrants, is without a home.
He was reacting to the recent protests by Kashmiri Pandit employees appointed under the Prime Minister's package for migrants and posted in various departments in the Valley.
These employees had said that many of them have no safe accommodation while serving in the Valley.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has built gated secured accommodations in various districts of the Valley for lodgement of migrant employees posted in the Valley.
These multi-storeyed buildings with flats are secured by the security forces.
Contesting the claim of the Kashmiri Pandit employees doing duties in the Valley, Omar Abdullah said, "Which Kashmiri Pandit is without a home? None of them are homeless. Wherever transit accommodation has been prepared, they have been provided homes."
"So, which Kashmiri Pandit is without a home? It has become a trend to protest without any reason and do other things. If anyone needs a home, let us know. The rest have already been provided homes."
The problem with the Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in the Valley under the PM Special Package, is that their families are away in Jammu and other places while they have to live in secured accommodations in the Valley.
Most of them (Kashmiri Pandits) want to be posted out of the Valley citing multiple reasons, the Chief Minister added.
Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in the Kashmir Valley said that they face severe security risks, targeted threats, and protests demanding relocation to Jammu.
These employees say they face threats from terror groups and proxy outfits like The Resistance Front (TRF) and the United Liberation Council (ULC).
These terror outfits had reportedly issued hit lists naming specific Kashmiri Pandit government employees and teachers hired under the Prime Minister's Rehabilitation Package.
Migrant employees say recent threat letters have leaked private details, including employee names, home addresses, phone numbers, and vehicle registration numbers, heightening fear.
These employees have staged prolonged protests and approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to challenge transfer restrictions, demanding relocation to Jammu until the security situation improves in the Valley.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.