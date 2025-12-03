Jamia teachers wait in queue to reclaim offices after Delhi HC order

NEW DELHI: More than a month after the Delhi High Court restored the Jamia Teachers’ Association (JTA) and allowed faculty members to reconstitute their long-stalled representative body, the university administration has yet to implement the order on the ground.

The office allotted to the teachers’ association remains locked, with no approval from the vice-chancellor to hand it over, leaving teachers caught in administrative limbo despite a three-year legal battle.

On October 28, 2025, the High Court set aside Jamia Millia Islamia’s 2022 decision to dissolve the JTA, calling the university’s action “unjustified.” The ruling reinstated the teachers’ body after its abrupt dissolution in November 2022, a move that had effectively paralysed its functioning. For three years, the association’s office stayed sealed, financial access remained blocked and elected members were prevented from carrying out basic duties.