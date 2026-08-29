Jamia suspends four students over protest against alleged admission irregularities

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended four students and barred them from entering the campus in connection with a protest over alleged irregularities in 2026-27 admissions, according to suspension orders issued by the university.

The students were part of an "unauthorised" sit-in at the university's Central Canteen on August 24, despite being informed that protests could be held only at a designated area near Gate No. 18, according to the university.