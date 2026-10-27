Jamia students refuse to call off stir on 16th day, demand definite date for polls

New Delhi: The protest demanding restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) entered its 16th day on Tuesday, with students refusing to call off their agitation despite the university's decision to hold elections within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution.

The protesting students have maintained that the administration must announce a definite date for the polls, which have not been held since 2006, and set a timeline for approving the constitution.

The agitation continued a day after the university issued an order stating that students' union elections would be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution. The order also revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the ongoing protest and provided for a committee to inquire into the conduct of security staff during the agitation.