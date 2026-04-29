Jamia students protest RSS-linked ‘Yuva Kumbh’ event, raise ideological concerns

NEW DELHI: Students from the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA) staged a protest at Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday against an RSS-linked ‘Yuva Kumbh’ event held on campus, alleging use of force to disperse demonstrators and administrative bias.

According to statements issued by the groups, more than 50 students gathered outside the venue in a peaceful demonstration, raising slogans against the presence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on campus.

Protesters alleged that heavy police deployment and heightened security measures effectively turned the campus into a “militarised zone,” delaying the programme by nearly two hours.

The situation allegedly escalated when university guards attempted to disperse the crowd. SFI and AISA alleged that over 50 students were injured in the crackdown, with several beaten and forcibly dragged.

The SFI claimed that its Jamia unit Joint Secretary, Atikur Rehman, was assaulted during the incident, while women students were allegedly manhandled. Several protesters reportedly fainted amid the chaos.

Despite the protests, the programme went ahead briefly, with university officials, including the Vice Chancellor, present inside the auditorium. Student groups criticised the administration for allowing the event while allegedly suppressing dissent outside.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), which also held a protest and gherao on campus, termed the development a reflection of “blatant double standards,” alleging that while student-led initiatives often face restrictions, RSS-linked programmes are permitted.

In a statement, NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar said the move undermines the university’s legacy of secularism and inclusivity.

All three organisations demanded accountability from the administration and reiterated that universities must remain spaces for democratic dialogue, not ideological imposition.