Jamia students celebrate as administration sets May 2027 deadline for students' union constitution



"We had received 3 demands from students...We have accepted all 3 of their demands. The approval and implementation of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union Constitution shall be completed by 15th May, 2027. We have also said that the draft Constitution will not have just Professors or legal experts but student representatives too. We will have representatives from every faculty. So students' representation and views come to us in a democratic manner. After the views of students and our committee come to us, we will send those to stakeholders for comments. We will then send it for legal vetting and after that, it will be taken to the Academic Council, then the Executive Council and then to the visitor nominee for final consent," Rizvi said.