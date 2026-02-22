Jamia Millia Islamia launches ‘Jamia Press’ to enable in-house publishing

NEW DELHI: Faculty members at Jamia Millia Islamia will now be able to publish their own books, monographs and other academic works using a newly launched in-house publishing facility, ‘Jamia Press,’ aimed at boosting self-reliant publishing and strengthening examination security on campus.

The university on Friday inaugurated ‘Jamia Press’ at the Office of the Controller of Examinations (CoE), a move that is also expected to streamline the printing of confidential examination material, which earlier often faced delays and heavy pricing due to reliance on external agencies.

The facility was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif and Registrar Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi in the presence of Controller of Examinations Ahteshamul Haque.