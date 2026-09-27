Jamia Millia Islamia launches 13 one-year PG programmes under ODL system

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will introduce one-year postgraduate programmes in 13 disciplines through its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Learning (OL) modes for the academic year 2026-27.

The programmes, which include Master of Arts (MA), Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Commerce courses, have been approved in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the applicable University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

The newly approved courses span disciplines across the humanities, social sciences, education and management. Of the 13 programmes, 11 will be one-year MA courses in Education, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Human Resource Management, Islamic Studies, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology and Urdu.