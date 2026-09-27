Jamia Millia Islamia launches 13 one-year PG programmes under ODL system

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will introduce one-year postgraduate programmes in 13 disciplines through its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Learning (OL) modes for the academic year 2026-27.
The programmes, which include Master of Arts (MA), Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Commerce courses, have been approved in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the applicable University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.
The newly approved courses span disciplines across the humanities, social sciences, education and management. Of the 13 programmes, 11 will be one-year MA courses in Education, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Human Resource Management, Islamic Studies, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology and Urdu.
The remaining programmes will be in business and management, including MBA and Master of Commerce courses.
The programmes will be offered through JMI's Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE).
According to an office order issued by the university, the approval was communicated by Registrar Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi on behalf of the university's Academic Council, or Majlis-i-Talimi.
The order noted that the action taken by the Vice-Chancellor would be placed before the Academic Council at its next meeting. The university has also asked deans, directors, heads of departments and other concerned officials to take note of the decision.