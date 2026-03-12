Jamia Millia Islamia initiates disciplinary action against employee who alleged assault and casteist abuse

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Ramphool Meena, a tribal employee who earlier alleged that he was physically assaulted and subjected to casteist abuse by an associate professor following a dispute over pressure to convert to Islam.

The move has raised concerns about institutional fairness, as the action comes even as a police case has been registered against the professor.

According to a university order dated March 5, signed by Registrar Mohammad Mahtab Alam Rizvi, a panel constituted on January 20 examined the incident that allegedly took place on January 16 in the office of the University Polytechnic. The altercation involved the associate professor Riyazuddin and Meena, an upper division clerk. The report took note of Meena approaching media platforms.

It said speaking to the media on an issue pending before the competent authority was “not appropriate conduct.” Meena had prima facie violated provisions of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, as well as Jamia’s administrative conduct regulations. Consequently, the university has decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him under the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965.