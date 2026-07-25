Jamia Millia Islamia extends warm welcome to newly enrolled students for new academic session

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia officially rolled out its welcome message for fresh batches beginning their higher education journey on campus, emphasising its commitment to a strong academic and research environment.

The university greeted its newest batch of students hailing from diverse backgrounds across the country to support their educational goals.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), in a post on X, released a welcome address recognising the aspirations of families whose youth have secured admission.



"We take this opportunity to reiterate that the university administration places the highest value on your education, personal growth, well-being and professional future," the post read.



"Reaching out to the newly inducted scholars across multiple disciplines, the post said.



Detailing the institution's focus on nurturing talent and fostering a strong research environment, the university noted, "It is with these in mind that an optimal academic and research ecosystem, along with all possible amenities and facilities, both academic and extracurricular, is made available to you so that you may acquire the necessary skills, knowledge and competence that will prepare you for the opportunities ahead and set you apart in a highly competitive world."



The university acknowledged the realities faced by incoming scholars and noted, "We are well aware that a large number of our students come from the farthest corners of the country, and many belong to socially and economically marginalised sections of society, where university education still remains a distant dream for most."



Connecting institutional provisions with the deep-rooted expectations of families, the administration shared an encouraging perspective on student potential and stated, "The extraordinary journey that each of you has undertaken carries the aspirations of your families, your communities, and the nation. These collective expectations reflect both your immeasurable potentialities and the trust that your families and teachers have placed in you."



Highlighting the institutional backing for student growth and referencing broader national safeguards, the university noted its core expectations from newcomers.



"In keeping with the assurances of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India himself that the interests of the students shall be safeguarded and stern action will be taken against those who have played with the future of the students, JMI appeals to all its students and stakeholders to refrain from any activity that is not in keeping with the law," JMI stated.



Calling upon the student body to maintain discipline and concentrate fully on their primary objectives, the administration issued a clear appeal on campus conduct.



"All are advised to act responsibly and exercise caution. Stay focused on your studies and academic responsibilities and be resolute in fulfilling your primary goal of achieving academic excellence and building a bright career," it read.

