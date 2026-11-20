Jamia Millia Islamia has launched a WhatsApp-based mental health helpline and a peer support programme involving 40 trained student volunteers to provide emotional and psychological assistance to students.

The initiative, called Jamia Wellness Connect, was launched through the university's Mental Health and Wellness Cell in collaboration with the Society for the Promotion of Youth and Masses (SPYM).

Students can access the helpline through WhatsApp at 9911266684. The service is available in English, Hindi and Urdu. It allows students to use a nickname instead of disclosing their identity and choose whether they wish to speak with a male or female counsellor.

The university said the platform offers a three-step process for students seeking support and allows them to access assistance at a time convenient to them.

The programme has a team of 40 student volunteers selected from different departments and centres. They will work under faculty mentors and receive guidance from trained counsellors. The volunteers have undergone training conducted by SPYM counsellors and the university's Department of Psychology.

The selection process began with an Expression of Interest issued in August 2026. The university received responses from 140 students, following which 40 candidates were selected through an application and interview process.

Students approaching the helpline can share their concerns with the trained peer volunteers. If further assistance is required, the volunteers can consult their assigned faculty mentors. Cases that require professional medical intervention will be referred to hospitals or appropriate medical facilities.

The helpline also provides access to the police emergency response number 112 for situations requiring immediate assistance.

The programme was inaugurated by JMI Vice-Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif and Registrar Professor Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi. He said young people were facing financial, psychological and emotional pressures. He said the initiative would ensure students had access to "mental health support throughout the year within the university environment" and expressed hope that the programme would be expanded.

Registrar Professor Rizvi said the initiative reflected the university's commitment to the mental well-being of its student community, which has more than 22,000 students.

The university said the programme was developed in alignment with directions from the Supreme Court, the Union Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and the University Grants Commission (UGC).