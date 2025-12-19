Jamia issues notice to students who gathered against anti-CAA police action

NEW DELHI: Several students of Jamia Millia Islamia have been served show-cause notices by the university administration for taking part in a protest on December 15 to mark the anniversary of the 2019 police action on the campus during demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The December 15 agitation was organised to commemorate the police crackdown of 2019, when Delhi Police personnel entered the Jamia campus amid protests against the CAA, an incident that sparked nationwide outrage. The crackdown left several students injured, and at least one student permanently lost his eyesight.

According to students, there was no disruption of academic activity, and the gathering was conducted without violence or damage to university property.