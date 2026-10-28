Rahul Gandhi to visit Jamia amid allegations of campus violence

New Delhi: Tension gripped the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) campus on Wednesday following widespread vandalism, stone-pelting, and destruction of university infrastructure by protesting students and locals late Tuesday night, an official statement said.



The unrest comes amid ongoing student agitation over various demands, even as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is expected to visit the university campus later today.



According to the statement issued by the university administration on Wednesday, the proctorial team and faculty members rushed to the campus late Tuesday night following reports of a breach of boundary walls. Upon arrival, officials discovered that protesting groups, allegedly joined by locals, had dismantled university gates, brought down Gate No. 4C, and pelted stones at the premises.

"Groups of protesting students along with locals vandalised university gates and walls, brought down Gate No. 4C, pelted stones, damaged the CCTV control room, cameras, and disrupted their connections," the university said in its statement.