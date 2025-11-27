James Gunn’s Superman soars to Indian Screens: JioHotstar premiere set for Dec 11

After a nearly four-month wait, James Gunn’s blockbuster Superman from DC Studios will premiere on JioHotstar on December 11, 2025. The film stars David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Plot and themes

The movie follows Superman (Corenswet) grappling with unintended fallout from intervening in an international conflict masterminded by tech mogul Lex Luthor (Hoult), who seeks to discredit the hero. Lois Lane (Brosnahan) works tirelessly to restore Superman’s reputation. The story explores Superman’s struggle to balance his Kryptonian roots with his human upbringing while redefining heroism in a complex world.

Critical acclaim and box office success

Superman earned widespread praise for Gunn’s vibrant, human-focused storytelling and the compelling performances of Corenswet and Brosnahan, whose chemistry was a standout. The film grossed $600 million globally, making it the highest-earning superhero movie of 2025. Supporting roles were played by Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.

A CE review stated: "The biggest strength of the film is that it makes you believe an extremely affable super powered character believing in the goodness of humans can be realistic and even aspirational."

Directed by James Gunn and produced by Gunn and Peter Safran of DC Studios, the film has been lauded for its fresh take on the iconic superhero.

In a related development, Brendan Fraser has joined the Oscar-qualifying short documentary Saving Superman as an executive producer, further amplifying the Superman legacy.

Sequel on the horizon

James Gunn is set to helm a sequel, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, slated for release on July 9, 2027. David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult are expected to reprise their roles. Gunn recently shared the script book, which included an illustration hinting at the inclusion of Superman villain Brainiac, though official confirmation is still pending.